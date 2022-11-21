Book tickets for Ram Mandir inauguration: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi at Gujarat rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to book tickets for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024. The Union minister made the remark while addressing an election rally at Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

“Friends, today Rahul Baba has come (to Gujarat). He should answer why infiltrators used to sneak in from Pakistan and used to take the heads of our jawans. Nobody used to give answers. Mouni Baba Manmohan Singh used to sit silently… Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014 and attacks happened in Pulwama and within 10 days, we entered Pakistan’s territory, conducted surgical strikes, and eliminated the terrorists,” Shah said at the rally in Khambhaliya, where the sitting MLA is Congressman Vikram Maadam. The chief ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Isudan Gadhvi, is also contesting from the same seat.

Political Pulse | Modi hai to mumkin hai: arid Kutch swears by Narmada

Asking Rahul Gandhi to book tickets for Ayodhya for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Shah said: “Nobody had the guts to (rebuild it) since Babar destroyed it. It is Gujarat’s son Narendra Modi who laid the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi.”

Referring to the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, Shah said: “Since Aurangzeb destroyed the temple, Baba Vishwanath was abandoned. If anyone had to perform an ‘abhishek’, then they had to travel 14 kilometre to reach the Ganga. Narendrabhai made a grand Kashi Vishwanath corridor and one can now easily walk to the river.”

Shah referred to the development works carried out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term at Badrinath, Kedarnath, Mahakal Mandir, Somnath, Ambaji and Pavagadh. Pointing to the Congress’s objections to the removal of illegal constructions from Beyt Dwarka, Shah said: “I want to congratulate Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Harsh Sanghavi (home minister) for operating bulldozers and removing the illegal constructions that have been made over the past several years at Beyt Dwarka.”

“The Congress is a party belonging to the NGOs. They will never be able to bring development,” he said.

Narrating how Saurashtra faced droughts, Shah said: “Water trains from Gandhinagar used to be brought to Rajkot.” There was not even enough water for cooking, the home minister added.

Advertisement

“When Narendrabhai became the chief minister, he sat on a fast and forced the Congress (running the government in Delhi) to increase the height of the dam and install the gates. The BJP has done the work of providing Narmada water to a thirsty Saurashtra.”

“The foundation stone of the Narmada dam was laid in 1963. Until 2003, they did not allow the Narmada dam to be built. Why? Because they were worried that if water reaches the land of Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai — which used to always challenge the Gandhi-Nehru family —then development will happen in four corners. They stopped the waters and people made Narendrabhai the chief minister… He started a fast in 2005,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of playing caste politics, Shah said the BJP prioritised the industrial growth and development of Gujarat. Shah said the BJP government not only gave “free vaccine doses” during the Covid-19 pandemic but also distributed “free-of-cost food grains” to the citizens for over two years. “During the Congress rule in Gujarat, businesses and investments used to flee the state due to corruption. Today, the highest number of MSMEs are in Gujarat and the state attracts the maximum amount of investment,” he claimed.

Advertisement

Shah’s speech was littered with references to Article 370 in Kashmir, and surgical strikes in Pakistan, among others.

Targeting the AAP, Shah said: “I want to ask AAP party guys, that your candidate for the Lok Sabha polls was Medha Patkar. Do you remember Medha Patkar? It is because of her, there was a 20-year delay in providing Narmada water to Saurashtra and Kutch. She is the leader of the AAP party. I want to tell the workers and candidates who are campaigning for the AAP election symbol to seek forgiveness from the people of Gujarat. Do you want to accept such a party?” Shah asked the audience.

“Your one vote will not only decide who will be MLA or whose government will be formed, but it will also decide the future of Gujarat and its youths,” Shah added.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases next month – December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.