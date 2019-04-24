Bolpur, West Bengal: ‘Fascination’, silent support for BJP in TMC bastion

Far away from the political corridors of Delhi, in this sleepy ‘land of lal maati (red soil)’ in West Bengal, many a slogan is being overturned.

Advertising

For one, the BJP’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ promise — that it is still trying to delicately balance with firefighting criticism over fielding terror-accused Pragya Thakur in the polls — has been officially junked by the party in the Bolpur Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate Ramprasad Das says, “ I am not going to the Muslim areas.” Muslims constitute about 30 per cent of the votes here.

“It’s not about religion. I am concentrating on the 80 per cent of the region where we have support. In the remaining 20 we have no organisation,” he says.

BJP’s war cry of a Congress-mukt Bharat has also hit a wall in Bolpur — that was recognised globally after Rabindranath Tagore established the Visva Bharati University here — in the face of dogged efforts by the Trinamool Congress for a ‘BJP-mukt Bangla’.

Advertising

Visibly defeated in the wall graffiti and flags race, the BJP even struggled to find a ground here for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled for April 24.

“Whenever we obtained a ‘no objection’ certificate from a land owner, Trinamool goons would threaten them and force them to withdraw. This time we got NOCs for six different grounds and the process for obtaining permission was underway simultaneously for all the six,” says Ashtam Mondol, general secretary of the BJP’s Birbhum unit.

A ground in Gopalnagar has been finalised.

Adds BJP candidate Das, “Last year a Muslim man agreed to give us land for a meeting. The night before the meeting water was poured all over the field, and the next morning it was all mud and slush. Even for the rally no bus owner in Birbhum will agree to give us his vehicles. We have to bring people on tractors, hati cars (local word for Tata 407 trucks), trains etc.”

Click here for more election news

The BJP is also up against the might of Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal in Birbhum and Bolpur. Mandal is the party’s district president and the man who “really fights” polls for the party. As Das puts it, “In Birbhum, Mandal is both DM and SP.”

The Trinamool’s Bolpur candidate is Asit Mal, and in Birbhum it is sitting MP Satabdi Roy. But, it is Mandal alone who has done 44 rallies so far. “I do not take the candidate because then they might feel the crowd is for them,” he says.

He also dismisses allegations of strong-arming the BJP. “They have no organisation, no support. Even the sporadic BJP flags that you see have been put up by Trinamool workers who have been paid handsomely by them for a night’s job. They won’t even be able to put up representatives in all the 1,958 booths here… Maybe they will get 60,000 votes,” he says of a constituency that has 17 lakh voters.

Das admits that getting polling agents to every booth is a problem. A few days before the polls — Bolpur votes on April 29 — the BJP office at the Byepass bus stand wears a deserted look; a contrast to the buzzing Trinamool office near Bolpur police station.

On the ground, however, there are voices supporting the BJP, though they are “scared to talk about it.” The word ‘harmad (mercenaries)’, a relic of the Left era, is repeated by many, only now it is being used for the Trinamool. Says Bhaskar Karmakar, a school teacher, “It is not as if they (Trinamool) did not work. But it came with corruption. People are disillusioned, they want change. That is, if polls happen.”

People in Bolpur admit that voting for the BJP is fraught with grave, possibly violent, consequences, as the Trinamool has more feet on the ground. Recently, there were skirmishes in a village near Parui between the BJP and Trinamool workers that ended in both sides filing FIRs. BJP leaders also point out that during the panchayat elections last year, polling took place in only three panchayats in the area.

State secretary of the BJP’s minority morcha, Samat Sheikh, who claims that “Trinamool goons tried to prevent a BJP procession recently”, complains that since the violence nobody from the leadership has visited the constituency. “We have not even got the booth expenses. Villagers are putting together money for that,” he says.

Advertising

Sums up Arindam Haldar, a marketing executive: “There is a fascination for the BJP but I have doubts if that will convert to seats. The BJP vote share will increase though.”