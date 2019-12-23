Bokaro (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Bokaro Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Bokaro Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Bokaro (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

bokaro Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Choudhary JD(S) 2 12th Pass 55 Ninety-Five Lakh+ / Thirty-Seven Lakh+ Biranchi Narayan BJP 2 Others 48 Two Crore+ / Seventy-Four Thousand+ Falguni Bhattacharya AITC 1 12th Pass 37 One Crore+ / One Lakh+ Hamid Hasan Ambedkarite Party of India 0 12th Pass 42 Six Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Harendra Nath AAP 0 Post Graduate 63 One Crore+ / Thirty-Five Lakh+ Jayanti Kumari IND 0 8th Pass 38 Two Lakh+ / 0 Krishna Kumar Kaushal Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 44 Six Lakh+ / 0 Lalita Devi IND 0 10th Pass 28 Eighty-Six Thousand+ / 0 Mahadeo Sharma IND 2 12th Pass 25 One Lakh+ / 0 Madhu Sudan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 63 Seventy-Four Lakh+ / Ten Lakh+ Manoj Kumar Singh SUCI(C) 0 Graduate Professional 44 Four Lakh+ / 0 Masakur Alam Siddiki All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 Graduate 42 Twenty-Nine Lakh+ / Twelve Lakh+ Nawal Kumar Sharma IND 1 Post Graduate 36 Thirty-One Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Nitay Dutta IND 0 8th Pass 54 Three Lakh+ / 0 Niwaran Prasad Mahto Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 0 12th Pass 46 Nine Lakh+ / Forty-Nine Thousand+ Pradip Burman IND 0 12th Pass 44 Thirty-Six Lakh+ / Sixty Thousand+ Prakash Kumar JVM(P) 0 Doctorate 37 Two Crore+ / 0 Rajendra Mahato AJSU Party 3 12th Pass 62 Five Crore+ / Thirty-Two Thousand+ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Forty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Rama Kant Verma Swaraj India 0 8th Pass 69 Twenty Lakh+ / 0 Renu Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 48 Six Crore+ / Nineteen Lakh+ Sanjay Kumar IND 1 12th Pass 43 Fifty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Shweta Singh INC 0 Graduate 35 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / Eight Lakh+ Sunil Kumar Janata Party 0 12th Pass 51 Forty-Five Lakh+ / Twelve Lakh+ Uma Kumari IND 0 Graduate Professional 27 One Crore+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Bokaro Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd