Bodoland People’s Front candidate joins BJP amid polls, Congress and ally move Election Commission

The Congress and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) approached the Election Commission on Friday seeking cancellation of the polls to the Tamalpur seat as the latter’s candidate from the area, Rangja Khungur Basumatary, switched over to the BJP days ahead of the election on April 6.

Basumatary joined the saffron camp on Thursday in presence of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

“We have brought to the notice of the EC the defection of the candidate of the Bodoland People’s Front in assembly constituency number 58 in Assam. We told the commission that it has enough powers under its constitution and the statutory law to ensure that such inducements that vitiate the electoral process, put a question mark on the purity of the electoral system and weaken democracy are nipped in the bud,” senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar, who led the delegation, said after the meeting.

In a memorandum, the BPF urged the EC to immediately cancel the election to the Assembly constituency of Tamulpur and issue a fresh notification.

It also asked the EC to issue directions to register an FIR against senior functionaries of the BJP, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP National President J P Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The parties also alleged that the BJP has hoarded huge quantities of cash to cause disturbances during the election and asked the EC to depute a special team to investigate and locate the cash. It also urged the poll body to issue necessary directions to the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate to “investigate the sources of the illicit money being used by the BJP in the Assam elections and submit a time-bound report before the Commission”.