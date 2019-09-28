BJP’s Yuvraj Singh wins Hamirpur bypoll, SP second

The BJP’s Yuvraj Singh won the Hamirpur Assembly bypoll on Friday by a margin of 17,867 votes. While SP candidate Manoj Kumar Prajapati finished second, the BSP’s Naushad Ali came third. The Congress’s Hardeepak Nishad ended at the fourth spot.

Advertising

While the BJP nominee got 38.55 per cent votes, the voteshare for the SP candidate was 29.29 per cent. The Hamirpur Assembly seat fell vacant following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in April this year in a 22-year-old murder case. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla told The Indian Express that counting of votes was peaceful.

After the BJP’s victory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated winning candidate Yuvraj Singh and tweeted, “The victory in the bypoll shows that the confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ has increased.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “The credit for this victory also goes to the hard work of our party workers in Hamirpur. I would also like to thank the voters for continuing to show confidence in the BJP. A new Uttar Pradesh is emerging with the pledge for public welfare and the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh will be development.”

In the 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls, the seat was won by the BJP’s Ashok Kumar Chandel. SP’s Prajapati had finished second and BSP’s Sanjeev Kumar a close third. The Congress had allied with the SP and had not fielded a candidate.