BJP’s vikas agenda against Opposition’s politics of fear in 2019 polls: Gadkari

Opposition parties are resorting to ‘politics of fear’ while the BJP will fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the development plank, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate several projects in Odisha, Gadkari said, “We do not wish to fight elections while spreading the poison of casteism and communalism. Some parties have decided that their main election agenda is fear.”

Claiming that “no other political party wants to contest elections based on performance”, the minister said, “They tell Dalits and tribals that we are against them. They tell Muslims that if re-elected, we will cut them or send them to Pakistan.”

Gadkari said the BJP’s focus will be to appropriate economic policy, corruption-free system, and socio-economic reforms for the poor.

Gadkari, along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOCL) refinery Polypropylene plant in Odisha’s Paradip, a project that was started in 2014 and required an investment of Rs 3,150 crore.

Pradhan said such projects will end the days when Odia youth used to work for others. “They will be the maliks (masters) who will employ other people,” he said.

The two ministers also laid the foundation stone for a Mono Ethylene Glycol Project (MEG), which will come up at a cost of Rs 5,654 crore, besides an LPG import terminal with an investment of Rs 700 crore at Paradip Port.

Pradhan launched an attack on the Odisha CM and state government, alleging hurdles in the 415-km coastal highway in Odisha under the Bharatmala Pariyojana between Digha and Gopalpur. “If you (Naveen Patnaik) are really committed to Odisha’s development, help the Centre construct the national highway project,” he said.