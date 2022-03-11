BJP’s UP victory an extension of Bihar model of governance, says JD(U)

Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson KC Tyagi has said that the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was “an extension of Bihar model of governance”.

When asked if JD(U) would now be under pressure from its senior alliance partner BJP, Tyagi said: “We are not under any pressure. It is a victory of the NDA. It is true that we contested independently in UP and lost but we had little stake there. But with our good show in Manipur, we are on course to become a national party soon.”

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar congratulated the BJP for its victory in four states. “My wishes to BJP for its victory in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur Assembly polls. People have reposed faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji,” he tweeted. Nitish also congratulated his own party for the good show in Manipur, and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for Punjab win.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP legislators celebrated the party’s performance with “Jai Shree Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev” chants in the Assembly. Some BJP leaders also took out a bulldozer victory march.