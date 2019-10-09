BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed from Arun Jaitley’s Rajya Sabha seat in UP

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi Wednesday was elected unopposed in the bypolls for the Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

Advertising

Today’s development comes a week after the Saffron party fielded Trivedi on former Union minister Arun Jaitley’s Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh, which had fallen vacant following his demise on August 24.

Trivedi, who was elected unopposed, was handed a certificate by an Election Commission official. Trivedi has been associated with the party for a long time and is a regular face on television debates, defending the Central government’s policies and the party.

EDITORIAL | Name Game

BJP had also named former Lok Sabha MP Satish Dubey for the Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar which was earlier held by former Union Law Minister and Supreme Court advocate Ram Jethmalani. The Saffron party was confident of their victory in the two bypolls— Uttar Pradesh and Bihar— as it enjoys a formidable majority in both the assemblies.