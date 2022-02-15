BJP’s ‘Singham’ battling anger against party MLA; others pin hope on minority votes

Outside Vanasthali Park in Ashiana locality of Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar constituency, Shivam Kanaujia, an undergraduate student, is busy serving customers at his roadside tea stall. With his father, a BJP worker, dying of Covid in April last year, it is the 22-year-old who runs the family now, taking care of his mother and sister.

Kanaujia says his father devoted his entire life to the BJP, but when he died no one from the party came to offer condolences. Instead, he recalls, it was the local leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party who attended his father’s last rites. Yet, Kanaujia says his vote will be unbiased. “I will select the candidate on basis of their public image and the party’s vision,” he says.

For Kanaujia’s cousin Himanshu, however, it is “any party but the BJP”. “Hamari behan jaisi dalit ladki ki body ko Hathras me aadhi raat jabaradasti jala diya. Tanashahi ravaiyya hai BJP ka (They cremated our Dalit sister’s body forcibly in the middle of the night in Hathras. This is dictatorial behaviour).”

As Himanshu speaks, a campaign vehicle of the SP candidate in Sarojini Nagar, Abhishek Mishra, passes by, prompting his sister Sneha to interrupt. “Hooliganism prevailed on roads during the SP governments. Today I feel safe in going to university and even walking on road after evening. This is because of (CM) Yogi ji,” the undergraduate student of Lucknow University says, although she isn’t aware who the BJP candidate this time is.

Sarojini Nagar goes to polls on February 23. The seat has 5.57 lakh voters, with Muslims as the dominant community, followed by Dalits, Brahmins, Thakurs, Yadavs and other backward castes. In 2017, the seat was won by the BJP’s Swati Singh. This time, however, she has been dropped to make way for Rajeshwar Singh, the former ED joint director who entered the political arena recently.

With Singh contesting, local BJP leaders are pinning their hopes on “his popularity as a police officer”. But despite his image “as a learned person who can solve people’s problems swiftly”, Singh’s colleagues admit his fight is not easy.

“There is a strong anti-incumbency against her (MLA Swati Singh) in rural areas. She never visited rural areas. We are doing more extensive campaign there to minimize the damage,” says Ashok Nirmal, BJP’s booth president of Chandrawal.

The BJP has been projecting Rajeshwar Singh as “Singham”, alluding to the movie depicting a fearless police officer.

However, barely eight kilometres away in Shravan Nagar, a semi-urban hamlet, BSP supporters accuse “ED saheb” of corruption. As they urge people not to choose “an outsider” over someone “who would be available for help round-the-clock”, BSP candidate Mohd Jaleesh Khan calls Sarojini Nagar his “janmboomi and karmbhoomi”. “Those who are not aware with local lanes, how they will understand problems of people here,” Khan says.

At Khan’s gathering, however, it is only the BJP that is in the crosshairs. That, he tells The Indian Express, is “because the contest is between BSP and the BJP only.”

In Bijnaur, however, many do not agree with Haleem. Mohd Irshad, who deals in electronic appliances, says Muslims are united behind SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jaleesh will only “cut Muslim votes” to help the BJP.

An SP leader says: “While Congress candidate Rudra Daman Singh is popular in rural areas, in urban areas the fight is between SP and BJP.”