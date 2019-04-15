BJP’s Satpal Satti makes derogatory remark against Rahul Gandhi, Cong demands apology

In an emabarrasment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party’s Himachal Pradesh chief Satpal Singh Satti made derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for referring PM Narendra Modi as “chowkidar chor hai. Satti asserted that the Congress chief should not call PM “chor” when his entire family is out on bail.

In a video released by ANI, Satti can be heard saying, “Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, his mother is out on bail, brother in law (Robert Vadra) is out on bail and yet he calls PM Modi Chor (thief). Modi Ji is not even on bail, there is no case against him then who are you to call him a chor like a judge.”

“A Punjab man once asked me to convey this to you with a heavy heart. If this country’s chowkidar (Watchman) is a chor then you are a m*******,” he said in the rally in Solan ahead of phase two elections.

Following the remarks, the Congress has demanded an apology from the BJP leader. “This government has failed in the last five years and now they are speaking like this. The public does not like this kind of language and it is shameful the way comments are being made on leaders. Satti and the BJP must apologise,” ANI quoted Himachal Congress chief Naresh Chouhan as saying.