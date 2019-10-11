BJP’s Sagar eyes hattrick, Congress’s Budheliya plays son-of-soil card in Charkop

Incumbent MLA from Charkop constituency and state minister for Urban Development Department Yogesh Sagar is hopeful of a hattrick in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sagar, a BJP old-timer, has also been a two-term corporator from the constituency. To his benefit, five out of six corporators in the constituency belong to the BJP.

In 2014 assembly elections, Sagar had managed to get 96,040 out of the total 1,58,296 votes in the constituency. Shiv Sena candidate Shubhada Gudekar came a distant second with 31,633 votes, followed by the Congress’s 21,722. With the BJP and Sena contesting the polls in alliance, Sagar said he was confident of winning over 1,40,000 votes this time.

Sagar is also likely to benefit from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staying out of the fray in his constituency. In 2014, MNS candidate Deepak Desai had won 5,633 votes from the constituency.

Sagar was appointed as the State Urban Development minister this year following the Cabinet reshuffle in June.

“I work for the betterment of society and state, without being divided on the lines of caste, creed and language. I’m first a Maharashtrian and then a Gujarati as my family has been living in Mumbai since 1910. I don’t work to target any particular community, rather, for middle class, lower class, senior citizens, women and children,” said Sagar.

Sagar faces first-time Congress candidate Kalu Budheliya, who is into the real estate business. Budheliya has been associated with the Congress for the past 30 years.

“I have been told that in the past 52 years, I am the only candidate of any political party who belongs to the constituency. My family has been living here (Charkop constituency) since past 100 years, and I am a “Bhumiputra” in true sense,” said Budheliya. He said he was confident of winning Gujarati votes, given his network within the community.

A total of seven candidates are contesting from the constituency including Sagar and Budheliya, with most first timers. Candidate of Sardar Vallabhbhai Party Jandardan Lalmani Gupta is the only candidate who had contested in 2014 elections, albeit from Kandivali East. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has fielded businessman Morris Benny Kinny.

Key issues in the constituency are traffic congestion, irregular water supply in some areas and condition of roads.

Sagar said he plans to establish a multipurpose community hall of 30,000 sq ft in Kandivali West. “Those people who are not able to afford their child’s marriage in air-conditioned hall will be given the space at reasonable rates,” he said, adding, “I’ll work for the traffic congestion of my constituency. I have been fighting for the past 20 years for equal distribution of water.”