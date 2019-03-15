BJP’s poll slogan highlights PM Narendra Modi’s image as a doer: Arun Jaitley

IN A bid to cash in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as a leader who delivers, the BJP has picked the slogan of ‘Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai’ – ‘Modi makes it ‘ for the upcoming general elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Thursday.

According to Jaitley, who is also in-charge of the party’s publicity division for the 2019 polls, Modi is a quick learner and has demonstrated his ability to take quick decisions on complicated matters with clarity and determination. In his blog, Agenda 2019-Part 4, Jaitley said: “His image as a doer is now recognised by most Indians. Many India observers across the world have marvelled with India’s pace of taking decisions and implementing them. The BJP, therefore, has chosen an effective slogan for the forthcoming elections ‘Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai’ – ‘Modi makes it possible’.” Click for more election news

Listing the achievements of the Modi-led government, Jaitley said that for the first time India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world for five years in a row and also a ‘sweet spot’ in the global economy. “It is both the motivation and the leadership which made the vital difference. It is precisely for this reason that India will witness an election where people will get an opportunity to endorse Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, decisiveness, integrity and performance. Indeed he makes it possible,” the Finance Minister said.

Apart from the surgical strike and Balakot airstrike, Jaitley listed the government’s achievements, including lowering inflation, providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, and Ayushman Bharat.