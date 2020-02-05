BJP’s ‘political stunt’: Arvind Kejriwal on Shaheen Bagh gunman’s links with AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Delhi Police said the man who fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday blamed the BJP for “using” the Delhi police and staging a “political stunt,” ahead of polls. He also said that if Kapil Baisala (the shooter) has links with AAP, he must be given “stringent” punishment, reported news agency ANI.

Kapil Baisala was arrested for firing twice in the air at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 1. Establishing his link with the AAP, the Delhi Police produced alleged pictures recovered from his phone. ” When we had questioned him initially, he had told us he joined AAP in the first part of 2019. We are trying to establish the exact date. There are photos that establish this and he has agreed to these photos,” DCP (Crime Branch) said.

The police claim drew a sharp reaction from the AAP which said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was directly behind the “conspiracy”. The AAP said it plans to approach the Election Commission against DCP Deo who announced the shooter’s alleged links to the party.

Kapil’s uncle Jogender Nagar told The Indian Express that the 25-year-old and his father had joined AAP “for two weeks”. ” Kapil had gone to support his father and did not have any political ambitions. He merely stood there alongside his father and got pictures clicked,” his uncle said.

Talking to news agency ANI, Kejriwal also said that he was “hurt” after BJP MP Parvesh Verma called him a terrorist. “I was very hurt. I’ve never done anything for my family or my children and dedicated myself to the country. 80 per cent of my batchmates from IIT went to foreign. I left the Income Tax Commissioner’s job. I leave it on people of Delhi if you think I am a terrorist then press ‘Kamal’ button on 8th February. And if you think I have worked for Delhi, the Country and the people then press ‘Jhaadu’ button.”

Kejriwal also rubbished charges of being “anti-Hindu.” “From where am I anti-Hindu? I am a hardcore Hanuman devotee. I was asked if I know Hanuman Chalisa, I said yes and I recited it. Now BJP has a problem with that too.” Kejriwal had told a television channel this week that he was a “Hanuman bhakt“, and went on to recite the devotional hymn in front of a cheering audience. He also shared the video on his Twitter account.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

