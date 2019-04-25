Toggle Menu
BJP’s Muslim leader in Bhopal won’t campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakurhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjps-muslim-leader-in-bhopal-wont-campaign-for-sadhvi-pragya-thakur-5694969/

BJP’s Muslim leader in Bhopal won’t campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

Fatima Rasool Siddique, who was the BJP's lone Muslim candidate in the last year's Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, said some of the statements given by Thakur were "communal and obnoxious".

sadhvi pragya, sadhvi pragya singh thakur, sadhvi pragya malegaon blast, sadhvi pragya elections, sadhvi pragya bhopal, sadhvi pragya bhopal elections, Fatima Rasool Siddique, hemant karkare, election news, elections 2019, lok sabha elections 2019
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at BJP headquarters in Bhopal. (Source: PTI/File)

Exempting herself from campaigning for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, party leader Fatima Rasool Siddique said that the controversial leader’s statements are polarising and have not gone down well with her and her community.

Fatima Rasool Siddique, who was the BJP’s lone Muslim candidate in the last year’s Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, said some of the statements given by Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case of 2008, after her candidature was announced, were “communal and obnoxious”.

“I won’t campaign for her as she has made statements like waging a `dharm yudh’ (crusade). Her controversial statement against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, a martyr who laid down his life fighting terrorists in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, has also hurt me badly,” the 35-year-old told PTI.

Follow more election news here 

She also said that Pragya’s statements have tarnished the image of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Advertising

“Her statements have damaged the image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has good connect with Muslims,” said Siddiqui. Chouhan is a strong votary of `Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb’ (secular culture), she added.

Siddiqui had joined the BJP on November 8 last year and hours later she was nominated the party’s candidate from the Bhopal North assembly constituency. Though a fairly good number of Muslim women campaigned for Siddique, she lost by 34,857 votes to Congress candidate Arif Aqueel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Post elections in Kerala, candidates give call to remove and recycle election materials
2 Himachal Pradesh: Election dept issues notice to state BJP chief for 'derogatory' remarks against Rahul
3 PM Modi draws massive crowd at Varanasi roadshow; Congress keeps Priyanka Gandhi out of race