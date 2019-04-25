BJP’s Muslim leader in Bhopal won’t campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

Exempting herself from campaigning for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, party leader Fatima Rasool Siddique said that the controversial leader’s statements are polarising and have not gone down well with her and her community.

Fatima Rasool Siddique, who was the BJP’s lone Muslim candidate in the last year’s Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, said some of the statements given by Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case of 2008, after her candidature was announced, were “communal and obnoxious”.

“I won’t campaign for her as she has made statements like waging a `dharm yudh’ (crusade). Her controversial statement against former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, a martyr who laid down his life fighting terrorists in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, has also hurt me badly,” the 35-year-old told PTI.

She also said that Pragya’s statements have tarnished the image of BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Her statements have damaged the image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has good connect with Muslims,” said Siddiqui. Chouhan is a strong votary of `Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb’ (secular culture), she added.

Siddiqui had joined the BJP on November 8 last year and hours later she was nominated the party’s candidate from the Bhopal North assembly constituency. Though a fairly good number of Muslim women campaigned for Siddique, she lost by 34,857 votes to Congress candidate Arif Aqueel.

