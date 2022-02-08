BJP’s Mohali candidate says Cong used Balongi as a vote bank, did nothing in return

BJP candidate from Mohali, Sanjeev Vashisht on Monday promised better health facilities and sewerage, as well as clean drinking water in Balongi if he was voted to power in the upcoming elections.

Vashisht said that the sitting MLA, Congress’ Balbir Singh Sidhu, had just used the Balongi residents as his vote bank and done nothing for them.

Vashisht, while addressing the residents of Balongi, said that the paver blocks in the area have been installed under the schemes of the Union Government, and the Congress MLA was just trying to take credit for the same. He claimed that the residents already knew the truth and Balongi will not fall into this trap again.

Vashisht promised that if voted to power in Punjab, the BJP government will take all necessary steps for improving the health, education, and sanitation in Balongi and every possible facility would be provided to this area.

AAP claims to be impressing upon workers of other parties

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, on Monday said that the workers of the other parties were joining his campaign and want a change.

“The responsibility of campaigning for our election for Mohali assembly constituency has been taken care of by the people of the area, themselves. This has boosted our morale more than ever before and as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party’s government is formed here, the plans for all round development of the constituency will be implemented immediately,” he said.

Kulwant Singh said that Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as well as some of the other party workers are joining the Aam Aadmi Party in large numbers.