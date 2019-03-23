BJP’s K Surendran to fight from Pathanamthitta seat, Kerala in Lok Sabha polls

Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran was announced Saturday as the candidate from the constituency in central Kerala, Pathanamthitta, which houses the Sabarimala shrine, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He is set to contest against sitting Congress MP Anto Antony and LDF candidate Veena George.

On Thursday, BJP released its first list declaring candidates for all seats in Kerala, except Pathanamthitta. A prestige seat for both BJP and the ruling CPI(M) in the state, both state BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai and K Surendran, who emerged as a key leader during the Sabarimala agitation, were eyeing the seat.

Surendran was released from jail last year in December after 22 days for his alleged involvement in the Sabarimala agitation.

Earlier, on November 17, he was arrested from Nilackal, the base camp, while on his way to the Sabarimala Temple after he attempted to defy prohibitory orders and refused to go back despite a request from police. Four days later, he was granted bail by a court in Pathanamthitta but remained in prison as he was also booked in various other cases, including the alleged attack on a woman pilgrim.