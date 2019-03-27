BJP’s ‘hypocritical morality’ exposed: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday attacked the BJP for not fielding senior leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi in the Lok Sabha polls and said its “hypocritical morality” has been exposed.

“What culture, way and character they are presenting by showing doors to ‘margdarshak mandal’? BJP’s hypocritical morality has been exposed,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Youths were already not voting for the BJP and now elderly will also not do it,” he added.

Joshi, L K Advani, Shanta Kumar, B C Khanduri and Kalraj Mishra were denied the ticket by the BJP, apparently on the ground of their age and grooming younger leaders in their place.