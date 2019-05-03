BJP’s Hans not eligible to contest: AAP

AAP Thursday said Sufi singer and BJP’s North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans was not eligible to contest from the reserved category seat as he had converted to Islam.

In a press conference, citing news reports that Hans had converted to Islam “sometime ago”, AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam alleged that he had hidden this information from the Election Commission.

“North West Delhi is a reserved seat, and his conversion makes him ineligible to contest from there. He deliberately concealed this information from the EC. This is a complete violation of rules,” Gautam said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that Hans will be declared ineligible. “Hans Raj Hans is ineligible to fight from a reserved seat. He will finally be declared ineligible. Voters should not waste their vote on him,” he tweeted.

Hans could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Hitting back, BJP rubbished the allegations. Union Minister Vijay Goel said, “They earlier talked about doing casteless politics and now they are making fake claims… The way AAP is trying to use legal means to put us down shows they are convinced that they will lose,” he said. ens