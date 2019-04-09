BJP’s claims of corruption against Congress and NCP leaders baseless: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday hit out at the BJP alleging the party was making baseless allegations of corruption against Congress and NCP leaders and threatening action.

Advertising

“The BJP has been ruling in Maharashtra for the last four and-a-half years. It has also completed five years at the Centre. If they wanted to take action against leaders of the Congress and NCP, then they would have done that. In fact, those in power making allegations but delaying registering an offence against the leaders should face action,” said Chavan, referring to several BJP leaders saying offences would be registered against Congress and NCP leaders for corruption.

On MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s decision to oppose the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, Chavan said the MNS chief wanted to “unmask” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is a fundamental right of any citizen to participate in the election. His decision is part of politics. It is individual freedom to take a decision,” he said.

Chavan added that the a lot of effort went into finalising the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

“There was involvement of many experts in it,” he said.

On the implementation of NYAY scheme, Chavan said the Congress plans to raise funds for it by making corrections in the implementation of GST.

“There are a lot of leakages in the revenue collection system. There would be efforts to make corrections and increase the revenue collection without imposing any additional tax on citizens. This amount would be used for the NYAY scheme,” he said.

Chavan later addressed an election rally in support of party candidate Mohan Joshi for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.