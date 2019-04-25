BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s security raised

A DAY after she filed her nomination, the security cover of BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur was enhanced on Wednesday.

A door frame metal detector was placed at entrance of her rented house in Riviera Township and police women deployed because women visit her in large numbers. Armed police personnel were already stationed at a tent right outside the house.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the government increased her security cover to prevent any untoward incident. She might hold the government responsible by citing inadequate security.

On Tuesday, a man had waved black flag at her in the collectorate premises where she was filing her nomination. The man was thrashed by her supporters and handed over to the police.

Sitting BJP MP Alok Sanjar, however, claimed that he had heard someone was offering money to blacken the face of Pragya Singh and the threat may have prompted the government to increase her security. Two police women were by her side when she went campaigning in new market late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate’s nomination papers were found in order after scrutiny. Nomination of Sanjar, who had filed his papers as a dummy candidate, was rejected. He said his nomination was bound to be rejected because he had filed his papers as a BJP nominee but he did not have the B form.