BJP’s Baramulla candidate says Article 370, 35A can’t be taken away

The BJP’s candidate for Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, Mohammad Maqbool War, on Tuesday distanced himself from the party’s stand on abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, as fleshed out in the election manifesto released on Monday.

Maintaining that the BJP’s position is possibly with an eye on votes in other parts of the country, War said the law, which gives special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir, can “never” be annulled.

On the last day of campaigning in Baramulla, which goes to the polls in the first phase on Thursday, War told The Indian Express, “No one can take away Article 370 or Article 35A. My party’s manifesto mentions it, but they have to (make such promise) — it is possible this will get them votes in the rest of the country. (But) Article 370 and 35A can never be done away with. How will I go to people with this manifesto?”

War, 62, who has been associated with the BJP since 1994 and is contesting his 11th election, has printed his own manifesto, detailing his vision for Baramulla.

The seven-point manifesto includes extension of central schemes to the people of the area, improvement of health services and road connectivity as well as the promise of more jobs.

One of nine candidates in the fray in Baramulla constituency, War contested his first election, unsuccessfully, from Rafiabad Assembly constituency in 1996. The two BJP flags outside his gate are the only ones seen in the district, and in the constituency.