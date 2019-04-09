‘BJP’s balloon of lies’: Opposition seeks action taken report on 2014 poll promises

Opposition parties on Monday described the BJP’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections as a gimmick, and asked the party to give an account of implementation of its poll promises of 2014.

The Congress described the manifesto as a “balloon of lies”, and said the ruling party should have released a ‘maafinama’ (letter of apology) instead of a manifesto as the government had done nothing in five years. It called the BJP manifesto a “jhansa patra” (deception document).

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, “Sometimes chaiwaala, sometimes chowkidaar, sometimes kaamdar, some times fakir… it was all gimmick. They did not implement anything that they promised last time. The people have seen through all this and they now understand you very well. You cannot fool people all the time… At the end of five years, the BJP should have come out with a report card.”

The Congress released a list of 125 questions of “broken promises” made by the BJP in its 2014 manifesto, including jobs, 50 per cent rise in farmers’ income, checking price rise and corruption and bringing back black money.

Talking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Modi and the top BJP leadership did not mention certain topics while launching the manifesto. “There was no mention of jobs, demonetisation, GST, black money,” he said.

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also slammed the BJP manifesto, saying the party wants to turn genuine citizens into foreigners through the Citizenship Amendment Bill. “If you vote for them, they will turn you all into refugees in your own country. We will never allow NRC and the Citizenship Bill in our state. I will appeal to the people not to give a single vote to BJP,” she said.

BSP president Mayawati said, “First thing they should do is apologise to the people for their broken promises… BJP and PM Narendra Modi should release an action taken report about their electoral promises instead of an election manifesto. But they do not have the courage to do so because the Modi government has proven to be the master of all governments breaking promises and cheating…”

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also asked the BJP to first give an account of the implementation of its 2014 poll promises. “BJP chief Amit Shah may again say after the polls that it is a jumla,” Malik said.

Left parties slammed the BJP manifesto. Senior CPI leader D Raja said it was a confirmation of the fact that the BJP is nothing but a political tool of the RSS whose idea is divisive, sectarian and communal fascism. “The Modi government is a government controlled by the RSS. It is an irony that they are talking about fighting against casteism and communalism. And at the same they said they will strive for civilizational continuity, which is nothing but Manuvaad,” he said.

The mention of Ram Mandir in the BJP manifesto is no surprise, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, alleging that the party has been using it for 30 years in a bid to “sharpen communal polarisation”. —With PTI inputs