BJP’s Anurag Thakur files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 5 crore

The three-time Member of Parliament accused the Congress of proving to be a roadblock in the state's development.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur carried on the shoulders by his supporters after he filed his nomination papers on Friday. (Source: Twitter/ianuragthakur)

BJP leader Anurag Thakur filed his nomination papers from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh Friday. Anurag, a three-time Member of Parliament from the seat, conducted a rally at Gandhi Chowk with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after filing nomination and accused the Congress of proving to be a roadblock in the state’s development.

“We (BJP) got rail, the Congress didn’t let that happen. We got AIIMS, Congress didn’t allow it to come up. We got stadiums constructed, Congress put locks on them… We kept doing the work of getting developmental projects for the state, but Congress always proved to be a roadblock,” Anurag said.

“In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls too, the BJP will be victorious on all four seats (in the state),” he added.

In his affidavit, Anurag declared his total assets valued at Rs 5,67,70,462. In the last five years, his income increased by nearly Rs 1 crore.

CM Thakur said the “massive crowd” was a sign that Anurag was going to win the Hamirpur seat and that the Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur would be defeated.

Anurag’s father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal exuded confidence that his son is all set to become an MP from Hamirpur for the fourth time.

However, the father-son duo did not target former chief minister Virbhadra Singh during their address, whom they had accused of corruption in past. Singh is not contesting Lok Sabha polls this time.

State BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, known for his controversial remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, also refrained to stir a fresh controversy at the event.

