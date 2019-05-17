BJP’s Anil Saumitra calls Mahatma Gandhi ‘father of Pakistan’, party suspends him

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday suspended Anil Saumitra, party’s social media head in Madhya Pradesh, for calling Mahatma Gandhi “father of Pakistan”. He was suspended from the primary membership of the party.

The saffron party also sought an explanation from the social media head within seven days or face stringent disciplinary action.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, Saumitra in a Facebook post wrote, “He was the father of nation, but of Pakistan. Crores of people were born in India like Gandhi. Few were useful and few useless”.

On Thursday, BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur was severely censured by her party as well as the opposition for calling Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “deshbhakt (patriot)”. Her statement was condemned by BJP chief Amit Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier in the day said, “I will never be able to forgive her for insulting Bapu.”

But later at night, Thakur released a video statement apologising for her “personal remark”. “I respect Mahatma Gandhi, his contribution to the country cannot be forgotten. If my statement has hurt anyone, I apologise for it,” she said. Saying that her intention was not to hurt anyone, she claimed that she had been misquoted.