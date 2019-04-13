Toggle Menu
BJP writes to Maharashtra CEO over expenses for MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s rallieshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/bjp-writes-to-maharashtra-ceo-over-expenses-for-mns-chief-raj-thackeray-rallies-5674230/

BJP writes to Maharashtra CEO over expenses for MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s rallies

"The commission should clarify for whom the rallies are being conducted and which candidate will bear the expenses for his rallies," Tawde said in the letter.

Raj Thackeray, ajit pawar, opposition alliance, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls 2019, indian express
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (File photo)

The BJP in Maharashtra Saturday wrote to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking to know which Lok Sabha candidate would incur the cost of MNS president Raj Thackeray’s ongoing political rallies.

In a letter addressed to the CEO Ashwani Kumar, senior BJP minister Vinod Tawde, on behalf of the Lok Sabha election committee of the party, said Thackeray has been holding political rallies across the state, despite the MNS not contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

“The commission should clarify for whom the rallies are being conducted and which candidate will bear the expenses for his rallies,” Tawde said in the letter.

He stated Thackeray’s rallies are aimed at defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s candidates win the elections.

“It can be clearly seen that the rallies are being held for candidates of the Congress-NCP. However, no candidate is showing the expenses done for Raj Thackeray’s rallies in their own name. As needed under the commission’s poll expenditure rules, it is not clear from where the spending for the political rallies is sourced,” he stated.

Tawde further said had Thackeray not been taking any names in his rallies, the question about which candidate should take the responsibility of the expenditure on his rallies, would not have arisen.

“However, the rallies are political in nature, clearly aimed at making the Congress-NCP candidates win. Therefore, we expect that the candidate (from a constituency) where Thackeray’s rallies are being held (should be) made to show as his poll expenses,” Tawde said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP will neither get votes of Ali nor Bajrang Bali: Mayawati's retort to Yogi
2 Raj Thackeray dancing at others' weddings: Devendra Fadnavis
3 Ahead of PM Modi's rally in Bengaluru, Congress releases video: 'Where's 2014 report card?'