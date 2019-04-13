BJP writes to Maharashtra CEO over expenses for MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s rallies

The BJP in Maharashtra Saturday wrote to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking to know which Lok Sabha candidate would incur the cost of MNS president Raj Thackeray’s ongoing political rallies.

Advertising

In a letter addressed to the CEO Ashwani Kumar, senior BJP minister Vinod Tawde, on behalf of the Lok Sabha election committee of the party, said Thackeray has been holding political rallies across the state, despite the MNS not contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

“The commission should clarify for whom the rallies are being conducted and which candidate will bear the expenses for his rallies,” Tawde said in the letter.

He stated Thackeray’s rallies are aimed at defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and making Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s candidates win the elections.

“It can be clearly seen that the rallies are being held for candidates of the Congress-NCP. However, no candidate is showing the expenses done for Raj Thackeray’s rallies in their own name. As needed under the commission’s poll expenditure rules, it is not clear from where the spending for the political rallies is sourced,” he stated.

Tawde further said had Thackeray not been taking any names in his rallies, the question about which candidate should take the responsibility of the expenditure on his rallies, would not have arisen.

“However, the rallies are political in nature, clearly aimed at making the Congress-NCP candidates win. Therefore, we expect that the candidate (from a constituency) where Thackeray’s rallies are being held (should be) made to show as his poll expenses,” Tawde said.