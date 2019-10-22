BJP worry: Kasba, Pune Cantt

A sharp decline in voter turnout in the Kasba assembly constituency, a BJP bastion for long, has raised concerns for the ruling party and fuelled hope in opposition ranks.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the Kasba seat saw a turnout of 61.57 per cent, ensuring victory for Girish Bapat, the Pune MP, for the fifth consecutive time. However, he was elected to the Lok Sabha this year and the party fielded city mayor Mukta Tilak from the Kasba seat.

On Monday, the polling percentage till 5 pm was estimated to be 36.02 per cent, further revised to around 52 per cent after polling ended. “The voter turnout is not a concern for me. I am

confident of winning. However, the less voting percentage in Kasba was not expected. It might be because of the long weekend and also the lack of interest among the educated class in the election process,” said Tilak.

“The Kasba seat has been a bastion of the BJP for long. The slide in voter turnout shows the unhappiness of voters towards the BJP,” said city Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

Moreover, factionalism in the BJP has increased in Kasba. There were many claimants for the party ticket but the BJP preferred Tilak. Bapat had sought ticket for his daughter-in-law while party corporators Ganesh Bidkar, Dhiraj Ghate and Hemant Rasane were also keen to contest.

In the last assembly election, the Pune Cantonment seat had witnessed the lowest turnout in the district. This time, it is slightly better than Kasba but has dipped nonetheless. The Congress is expecting a win in the constituency. “The party had polled 12,000 less votes than the BJP in the Pune Cantonment constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. This was mainly because the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi polled many votes but this time the party is not likely to get much response,” said Iyer.