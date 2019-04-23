Toggle Menu
WATCH: BJP workers thrash NCP man for allegedly showing black flags to Pragya Thakur

A video shows BJP workers raising slogans and slapping the NCP worker, following which he was taken away by the police from the SDM office.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is contesting against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, held a roadshow in Bhopal. She had filed her nomination papers for the seat yesterday.

BJP workers thrashed an NCP worker at the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office in Bhopal on Tuesday after he allegedly showed black flags to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the saffron party’s Lok Sabha candidate from the constituency, during her roadshow today.

A video by news agency ANI shows BJP workers raising slogans and slapping the NCP worker, following which he was taken away by the police from the SDM office.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is contesting against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, held a roadshow in Bhopal. She had filed her nomination papers for the seat on Monday.

Thakur, who is facing trial for her alleged role in Malegaon blast case, is currently out on bail. Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the 2008 deadly blast in Maharashtra.

The 49-year-old had formally joined the BJP on April 17. Her joining into the saffron fold invited criticism from several opposition leaders who slammed the BJP for fielding a terror accused.

Recently, Thakur courted controversy for her remark on former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare who was killed in Mumbai 26/11 terror attack. She had said that Karkare was killed as she had cursed him for torturing her in jail.

Earlier today, she also sought dismissal of the application seeking to bar her from contesting the Lok Sabha polls, even as the NIA distanced itself from the issue. Thakur, through her lawyer, filed a reply before a special judge for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases V S Padalkar, dubbing the application as “frivolous” and moved with a “political agenda”.

The father of one of the blast victims moved the court last Thursday, urging it to bar Thakur, the prime accused in the case, from contesting the election.

