BJP worker lodges complaint against Urmila

A BJP worker has lodged a complaint against Congress nominee Urmila Matondkar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus, in Powai on Saturday.

According to police, Suresh Nakhua, the BJP worker, lodged the complaint at Powai police station after he watched a show that aired on a television news channel in which Matondkar was a guest. According to his complaint, Matondkar, Congress contestant from Mumbai North constituency, made statements against Hinduism that were “false, mischievous and deceitful”.

Police said Nakhua had demanded an FIR against Matondkar for making such statements, against Sardesai for broadcasting the show and against Gandhi for conspiring with her party member. He has asked for an FIR under Sections 295 a (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) and 34 (common intention), police said.

Senior Inspector Anil Pophale said, “We received the complaint on Saturday. However, no action has been taken on the complaint yet.”

Matondkar said, “The complaint is bogus, baseless and filed with an ulterior motive. I have been grossly misquoted by the complainant, who is a BJP member with mala fide intentions. In my interview, I had only objected to the fake, divisive and violent ideology promoted by the BJP in the name of Hinduism to misguide people and bring disrepute to our great religion. Hinduism is an epitome of peace, inclusiveness and non-violence. This is the Hinduism promoted by our great forefathers and Lokmanya Tilak, Gandhiji, Vivekanand and Sardar Patel. I believe in love and respect. Unfortunately, today raising a voice against BJP ideology and speaking the truth amounts to committing a crime. I deplore this aggressive and hostile policy of BJP.”