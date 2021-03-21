Congress only sells dreams to the poor, BJP worked for development of tea workers: PM Narendra Modi in Assam

Speaking at an election rally at Bokakhat in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the five guarantees, which Congress has said will it will fulfil if it comes to power, are fake promises. He also said BJP has worked a lot for the development of the tea workers in the state.

“Those who ruled Assam for over 50 years are these days giving five guarantees to people of the state. But people of Assam can clearly see through them. These people have the habit of making false promises and announcements. They sell dreams to the poor, tell lies, make them fight among themselves and rule over them — this has always been Congress’s formula to stay in power,” Modi said.

The Congress has announced five guarantees for Assam if it comes to power — a law that nullifies the CAA, five lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

“You have to understand that promises underlined in the election manifesto of Congress are false. Congress means a guarantee of confusion and instability. It also stands for bombs, guns and blockades. It also stands for guarantees of violence and separatism as well as a promise of corruption and nepotism,” added Modi.

Modi said Congress has no friends apart from the “chair”.

“Those with whom Congress has allied in Jharkhand, Bihar and Maharashtra, they are campaigning against them in West Bengal. In Kerala, it abuses the Left, but in West Bengal it embraces the Left for power. Congress calls itself secular, but in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala it has made friends with parties which are formed on communal lines. For Congress, nothing else matters but power,” he said.

NDA के सेवाकाल में आज असम पूरे सामर्थ्य के साथ नई बुलंदियां छूने के लिए आगे बढ़ रहा है। NDA के सेवाकाल में आज असम में शांति स्थापित हुई है, स्थिरता आई है। pic.twitter.com/ol0GWKMl4w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2021

The Congress, which holds 19 seats in the outgoing Assembly, has allied with the AIUDF (14 seats) and the BPF (12 seats), along with other Left and regional parties. The BJP’s top national and state leadership has been criticising the alliance by targeting Badruddin Ajmal, the MP who leads the AIUDF, and implying that if the alliance comes to power, it will encourage undocumented migration from Bangladesh into the state. The AIUDF enjoys a large support base among the state’s Bengali-origin Muslim community.

Modi stressed on how having NDA governments at the Centre and the state can ensure speedy development of Assam. He also alleged that the Congress was nurturing poachers who killed one-horned rhinos — which the state is known for globally — while arguing that the BJP-led government has curbed the menace and put poachers behind bars.

Modi said that the amount of work the BJP-led government has done the most significant amount of work for the uplift of the tea garden workers’ community.