BJP won’t win even 70 seats, caused rise in Covid: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday predicted that the BJP would not win even 70 seats in the state Assembly elections, dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Opposition party had already won 100 constituencies.

“Prime Minister Modi has said the BJP has already won 100 seats out of 135 seats where elections have been held. I can say that after the elections are over, BJP will not even get 70 out of the total 294 seats,” Banerjee said at a rally in Jalpaiguri district’s Dabgram-Fulbari constituency.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief accused the BJP of spreading Covid-19 in Bengal by bringing in leaders and cadre from other states. “These BJP leaders are coming and will spread Covid in the state and then go away. Last year when Covid was spreading in the state, no BJP leader cared to come over here to control that.”

Banerjee accused the BJP of lying about an issue by saying different things at different places and provided the example of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The TMC chairperson claimed Shah had said in Lebong in Darjeeling that NRC would not be implemented, but claimed that “14 lakh people” in Assam had been identified and sent to detention camps following the NRC process to find undocumented immigrants.

The chief minister said her party would not allow the NRC to be implemented in Bengal if voted to power. “All of you are citizens. My only request to people is that they cast their votes,” she added.

Banerjee also criticised the BJP’s “anti-people and anti-poor attitude”, pointing out the rising cost of cooking gas.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, the TMC chief said, “I am fighting those who have no culture, education, decency or courtesy. They do not know about Rabindranath [Tagore]. If you have a beard like Rabindranath, then you do not become Rabindranath.”

She attacked the BJP claiming that its leaders sport saffron attire but they have no idea about the significance of the colour. “BJP leaders wear saffron attires to show they are committed to the colour. Do they know the significance of saffron? It means sacrifice. But their only desire is to kill democracy,” Banerjee said.

