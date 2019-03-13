BJP won’t get numbers to re-elect Modi: Sharad Pawar

Advertising

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that the ruling BJP won’t get enough numbers in the Lok Sabha elections to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

“My own assessment is that Narendra Modi won’t become the Prime Minister after the elections,” said Pawar. He, however, admitted to the possibility of the BJP emerging as the single largest party. “They (BJP) might emerge as the single largest party. But they will fall way short of majority. When they need other parties to form the government, they will need an alternative face,” added Pawar.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function in Mumbai, Pawar also slammed the BJP for “politicising” the Balakot air strikes, while contending that the voters will see through these attempts and won’t fall prey to them.

The NCP chief lashed out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remarks following Pawar’s announcement that he won’t contest the polls.

“I have won 14 elections on a trot, including some of them fought against the BJP. You tell me, when someone has won so many times, would he be scared to contest? Even their (BJP’s) seniormost leaders — (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani — have lost elections at some point. But if making such remarks gives them happiness, I’m happy for them.”

On Monday, Fadnavis had led the pack of state BJP leaders targetting Pawar. “Modiji once said that Pawar knows in advance the direction of the wind. With his decision to withdraw, it is clear which way the wind is blowing. This is a first victory for our alliance in Maharashtra.” Pawar had earlier indicated plans of contesting from Solapur’s Madha seat.

State Co-operatives Minister Subhash Deshmukh, one of the BJP probables from Madha seat, had also attacked Pawar saying that the NCP chief was scared to contest from the seat. “It only shows their childishness, and the level of their politics,” Pawar said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, commenting on the setback to the prospects of an Opposition grand alliance to take on the BJP in the backdrop of BSP’s announcement that it won’t have any electoral tie-up with Congress in any state, Pawar said: “Every state has its own (political) dynamics. And every party wants to strengthen its own foothold in a state.”

As far as Maharashtra goes, Pawar virtually admitted to the inability of the state leadership of the Congress and his own party to cobble up a grand Opposition alliance.

On Tuesday, Bahujan Vanchit Agadhi’s Prakash Ambedkar called off talks with the Congress, announcing that it would now contest all the 48 seats in the state in alliance with the AIMIM. The CPI(M), too, announced its candidate from north Maharashtra’s Dindori, which the NCP is contesting. Raju Shetti’s Swabhimaani Shetkari Sangathana issued an ultimatum to Congress and NCP to seal a poll pact with it, else it would contest 15 seats.

“In Maharashtra, we have Congress-NCP alliance contesting the polls together. The Peasants and Workers Party, and the People’s Republican Party have announced backing to the alliance. While the Congress had been discussing seat sharing arrangements with Ambedkar, I was a part of the talks with Shetti’s outfit, with whom talks are still on,” said Pawar.

Taking on Ambedkar, Pawar said, “I was told he had sought 22 seats for his party. When you consider other smaller parties would want three to four more seats, this would leave Congress and NCP with just 22 seats or so. I can safely say that the political situation in Maharashtra does not justify such an arrangement.”

“There was a Lok Sabha bypoll in Bhandara-Gondia recently, which we won. You should check the number of votes his (Ambedkar’s) party secured in that poll,” he added.

On the CPI(M’s) decision to field a candidate from Dindori, Pawar said, “NCP controls three of the six Assembly segments in Dindori, and had narrowly lost the fourth won. When you look at the vote share of the two parties in the region, there is a big difference. We had conveyed that we would support their candidate in Palghar.”