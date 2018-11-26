BJP won’t allow Muslim quota: Amit Shah in Telangana

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will not allow the TRS government to implement 12 per cent reservation for Muslims. Addressing a public meeting at Parkal near Warangal, Shah said the party was opposed to providing quota on the basis of religion and will not allow anyone to implement such a decision.

Advertising

The Telangana government has passed a Bill in Assembly to provide 12 per cent reservation to minorities in the state. Shah said the state government’s decision has no constitutional validity because the Supreme Court has fixed the quota ceiling at 50 per cent. “The quota cannot exceed 50 per cent. Can KCR explain whose quota he is going to cut to accommodate 12 per cent reservation to minorities? We will not allow anyone to cut the quota of SCs, STs and backward classes,” Shah said.

Criticising the TRS for seeking support from AIMIM, Shah said BJP would provide a stable government in the state without being dependent on AIMIM. “Do you want a government that is dependent on MIM? Akbaruddin Owaisi fancies himself as kingmaker. BJP will never depend on MIM,’’ Shah said.

“KCR has thrust the financial burden of conducting elections on Telangana by calling for early polls. KCR is afraid of the impact Narendra Modi will have on the Assembly elections if they are held along with the Lok Sabha polls next year, as per schedule. He wants to promote his son and daughter and family members,” the BJP chief said.

“KCR has failed to implement all the promises he made in the 2014 elections. He also failed to appoint a Dalit CM as he had promised. From a revenue surplus state, KCR has made Telangana a debt-ridden state with a burden of Rs 2 lakh crore,’’ Shah said. “Only a BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi can provide a stable and clean government. Only a BJP government will bring the development that Telangana deserves and which has been denied by TRS,’’ Shah said. Besides Parkal, Shah addressed public meetings at Nirmal, Naryanakhed and Dubbaka.