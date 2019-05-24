BJP wins four seats, TMC three in Assembly by-elections

In keeping with its landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won four of the eight seats in the West Bengal Assembly bypolls. It was runner-up in two other seats.

Advertising

The by-elections were necessitated due to one death and seven resignations, according to PTI. The TMC bagged three seats and the Congress one. While the saffron party got 40.5 per cent votes, the Trinamool Congress managed 37 per cent and the Congress 1.7 per cent.

Bhatpara, Darjeeling, Habibpur and Krishnaganj seats went to the BJP, while the TMC won Islampur, Naoda and Uluberia Purba. The Congress won Kandi seat.

“People have given me a bigger responsibility today. I will try to live up to their expectations,” said BJP’s Bhatpara candidate Pawan Singh, the son of BJP’s Barrackpur Lok Sabha candidate Arjun Singh, who won the seat.

Advertising

Accepting his defeat, former state minister and Trinamool Congress’s Bhatpara candidate Madan Mitra said, “My fight was against Arjun Singh and his dynasty politics. I take full responsibility for the my party’s defeat here.” BJP’s Darjeeling Assembly seat candidate Neeraj

Zimba described the result as a miracle.

“It is unexpected and a miracle. The people of the hills have voted for the BJP, and I thank all my voters here,” he said.