In Pune, BJP wins Cantonment; Congress points finger at VBA, AIMIM

The BJP’s Sunil Kamble won the Pune Cantonment seat after receiving 52,160 votes against Congress’ Ramesh Bagwe, who got 47,148 votes. The close contest has led the Congress to claim that Bagwe would have won if the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen hadn’t split the vote bank.

The VBA’s Laxman Arde polled 10,026 votes while Heena Shafique Momin of AIMIM got 6,142 votes. According to Ramesh Iyer, spokesperson for the Congress, this factor had cost the party the Cantonment seat.

While the Cantonment Assembly segment had one of the lowest turnouts in Pune district, it also boasts the higher number of Independent candidates. Of 28 candidates, 17 were Independent and together they polled 2,272 votes. As many as 2,388 chose to go with the None of The Above (NOTA) option while the MNS secured 3,075 votes and Bahujan Samaj Party got 2,069 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party got 459 votes in the constituency.

Earlier in the day, at the counting centre, district election officer Naval Kishore Ram had to reprimand some polling agents for “unnecessarily” creating frivolous objections related to the EVM.