BJP will win with two-thirds majority in Gujarat, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday said the BJP would win more than two-thirds of the seats and break all the records in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s media centre in Ahmedabad, Singh said, “All the poll experts believe the BJP is going to win more than two-thirds of seats. As far as the Congress is concerned, it is fighting to exist. And the AAP is fighting to register its presence. That is the difference between the two,” Singh said.

Singh attacked the Congress alleging it is responsible for a credibility crisis in Indian politics. He said the Congress’s words and deeds differ from each other.

“Had they done what they said, India would have been the most powerful country in the world… If there is any political party which has accepted the crisis of credibility as a challenge, it is the BJP,” Singh said.

He further said, “We have done what we have promised. Anybody can pick our manifesto. There is nothing which we have said and not done… The BJP has become a symbol of credibility in Indian politics.”

Singh also heaped praise on Prime minister Narendra Modi and said that while Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel were the symbols of Gujarati pride in the 20th century, Modi is the symbol of Gujarati pride in the 21st century.

Ever since he became the prime minister in 2014, Singh said, Modi strengthened the Indian economy while also improving its standing internationally.

The defence minister said that the kind of abusive words being used for the prime minister by the Congress and other parties is not a sign of healthy politics.

“To use abusive words for somebody is not a sign of a healthy democracy,” while reacting to Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Ravan” barb for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The kind of words used by the Congress president (for Modi), I do not consider it as the thinking of only Khargeji, but the result of thinking of the entire jamaat of Congress leadership. The prime minister is not an individual, but an institute. And to hurl such abuses at him… I am sure the people of Gujarat will give a befitting reply,” Singh said.

In reply to a question related to some BJP leaders calling former prime minister Manmohan Singh ‘Mauni Baba’, Rajnath Singh said, “To call somebody Mauni Baba is not an abuse. (But) To call someone Ravan (is)…I believe the BJP can not do such an act. And if a BJP worker does that, then the party does not forgive him.”

Asked about some BJP leaders campaigning on the theme of Hindutva in an attempt to polarise the voters, Rajnath Singh said, “Let me clarify it that BJP never believes in politics of polarisation. A person living in India, whether he is from any caste, religion or ideology, (is an Indian)…We do not want to do politics by breaking Indian society. On the contrary, we want to do politics by taking everyone together.”

“But the BJP also does not forgive if somebody tries to hurt India’s pride regardless of that person’s caste or religion,” he added.