BJP will run Assam from Nagpur. We’ll run Assam from Assam, not allow CAA: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Congress will fulfill its “five promises” if voted to power in the state, and that he does not have the “habit of lying” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an election rally in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Rahul said that while the BJP promised to increase the per day wages of tea garden workers, it did not do so.

“How much do you get today? You get Rs 167. What did the BJP promise? Rs 351. Is there anyone who gets Rs 351 here? Before the Chhattisgarh elections, I had said farmers’ loan will be waived. The BJP then said there is no money. I told them we will show you. Within six hours in Chhattisgarh, the loans of farmers in the state were waived,” Rahul said.

Tea garden workers comprise 17% of the state’s population but fare poorly on several socio-economic indicators. The community holds influence in 40 out of the 126 seats in Assam.

“I am not here to waste your time. I have come here to tell you a few things. I am not like Narendra Modi, I don’t have the habit of lying,” Rahul said while going on to speak about the Congress’s five promises — a law to nullify the Citizen (Amendment) Act, five lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and

Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

“We will not allow the CAA to be implemented here… This is not an ordinary election. The BJP is attacking Assam’s history and language,” he said.

“The BJP wants to run Assam from Nagpur. The BJP wants that people from outside come and take what is yours. We will run Assam from Assam. Our CM will listen to the people of Assam and work,” Rahul added.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to the state and interacted with college students and tea garden workers on Friday. On Saturday, he will address rallies and release the party’s manifesto in Guwahati.