BJP will neither get votes of Ali nor Bajrang Bali: Mayawati’s retort to Yogi

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent ‘Ali-Bajrang Bali’ remark, BSP supremo Mayawati Saturday said that BJP would neither get votes of “Ali” nor “Bajrang Bali” in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Badaun for SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav, Mayawati said, “In the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi’s party will neither get the votes of Ali nor Bajranj Bali, who is associated with my caste.”

The BSP chief further said her party wanted both “Ali” and “Bajrang Bali”, particularly “Bajrang Bali” as the deity was linked with her Dalit caste.

“It is not me who has invented the caste of Bajrang Bali, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has said that Bajrang Bali was a ‘vanvasi’ and a Dalit,” Mayawati said, apparently referring to Adityanath’s comments last year when he had described Lord Hanuman as a forest dweller and a Dalit.

The BSP president said Dalits have long left the Congress and also the BJP. “I am very thankful to Yogi ji that he has given us important information about our ancestors and so it is a very happy moment to note that we have both Ali and Bajrang Bali. And their coming together will give us very good results in these elections,” she said.

At a rally in Meerut on Tuesday, Adityanath said if the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the BSP had their trust in ‘Ali’, then the BJP had faith in ‘Bajrang Bali’.

Mayawati also said BJP would be thrown out of power because of its pro-RSS, “casteist, capitalist, communal and narrow mindset”.

“In these elections, the Namo Namo people are going out of power and the Jai Bhim ones are coming which is also the need of the country,” Mayawati said.