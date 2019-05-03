BJP will lose even if they replace Sunny Deol with Sunny Leone: Congress MLA

Congress candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat and sitting MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal Thursday said BJP won’t win in Punjab even if they had fielded Bollywood actor Sunny Leone instead of Sunny Deol, who is contesting from Gurdaspur.

“Modi sarkar buri tarah fail ho chuki hai, ethe tak ki Punjab vich inha nu tin seatan te bhi ummdiwar nahin mil rahe san, aur ithon tak ki Gurdaspur vich Sunny Deol nu le ke aaye ne. Main samjda han ki eh samjhde ne pata ni assi ki marka maar leya hai, par main ik gall jaroor kehna chanda han, BJP chahe Sunny Deol nu chhadke je eh Sunny Leone nu bhi le aan tebhi Congress di iss aandhi de agge koi ni tik sakda. Captain Amarinder Singh sari di sari 13 seatan jit ke Rahul Gandhiji nu pardhanmantri banawange (Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed so miserably that the BJP was finding it difficult to get candidates for only three seats in Punjab. So they brought in Sunny Deol to contest from Gurdaspur and now believe that they have hit the bull’s eye. I want to tell them. Even if the BJP replaces Sunny Deol with Sunny Leone, none will be able to withstand the Congress wave. Capt Amarinder Singh will ensure the Congress victory in all the 13 LS seats of Punjab and and help make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister),” Chabbewal said in Kartapur area of Jalandhar.