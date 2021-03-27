BJP will bring laws on love, land jihad: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that if the BJP comes to power in Assam, laws will be implemented against “love jihad” and “land jihad”. He continued to target the Congress-AIUDF alliance, saying that if they come to power, “they will fill Assam with infiltrators”.

Addressing a rally at Silchar in Bengali-dominated Barak Valley region, he assured that “refugees would be granted citizenship, while infiltrators will be thrown out” — an apparent assurance to implement the CAA, which facilitates granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring countries. He also addressed rallies in Patharkandi, Jagiroad and Kamalpur.

The Union Home Minister said that if the BJP comes to power in the state, terrorism and protests will end but both will continue if the Congress rules.

Targeting AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, he said that infiltration will be encouraged if the Congress-AIUDF alliance comes to power in the state.

“Congress leaders are coming as tourists now to Assam. Rahul baba had come… He gave a statement that Badruddin Ajmal is Assam’s identity. Tell me, can Badruddin Ajmal ever be the identity of Assam?” he asked.

“Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s alliance means that if they come to power, they will fill Assam with infiltrators. Do you want a flood of infiltrators to come to Assam?”

He said the Congress was doing “ilu-ilu” with Ajmal. “Rahul Gandhi has come sitting on Ajmal’s shoulders, no need to hide that,” Shah said.

Speaking about land encroachment, Shah said infiltrators had encroached upon land in Kaziranga National Park. “Those who encroach upon land… I assure you that the BJP government will make those who do land jihad count stars in the sky in the day.”

In its manifesto too, the BJP has promised to tackle “love jihad” and “land jihad”. It also mentions a “deradicalisation policy”.

Shah said in Kamalpur, “The BJP’s manifesto has several items. But the most important among them is that the BJP government will work towards bringing laws against love and land jihad.”