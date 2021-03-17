BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls, they can’t throttle my voice: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that the party “wanted to keep her indoors so that she cannot go out during the elections.” She asserted that although the BJP “has injured her leg”, they cannot “throttle her voice”.

Exuding confidence, Mamata reiterated that the Trinamool Congress will defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the Jhargram district, sitting in a wheelchair, Banerjee alleged that earlier it was CPI(M) which used to physically attack her, and now the BJP was doing the same.

Mamata had suffered an injury to her left leg at Nandigram on March 10 after she was allegedly pushed by a group of four to five people outside a temple where she had stopped to offer prayers. She returned to campaigning on a wheelchair on Monday.

“They cannot throttle my voice, we will defeat BJP,” she said, while urging the people of the region to vote for the TMC candidates. “Every vote you cast for our candidates will be for me,” she added.

The chief minister further claimed that although the BJP had won the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat in 2019, the party MP did nothing for the area. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won four seats in the regions.

Alleging that the BJP had rigged two booths in Goaltore area in the previous Lok Sabha elections, she urged the voters to not let the party rig any of the booths this time by casting votes on their own.

Earlier on Monday, Mamata addressed two rallies at Baghmundi and Balarampur of Purulia district, the first after she was injured in Nandigram on March 10. Claiming the incident to be conspiracy, the CM vowed to fight for the people till “my last breath”.

“After the incident some people thought that I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people of the state is greater than mine. If I am be not there, they will loot your vote. But I promise that I will protect your voting right till my last breath,” she said.