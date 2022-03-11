BJP vs SP in 305 of 403 seats; BJP retains average victory gap

Reflecting the bipolar nature of the Uttar Pradesh contest, the 2022 Assembly elections saw the BJP and Samajwadi Party in a direct contest in 305 out of the 403 seats. This was substantially higher than the last election, when 191 Assembly segments saw a direct fight between the two parties.

Of the 305 seats, the BJP won 206, by an average victory margin of 28,103 votes; the SP bagged 99, by around 17,820 votes each.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In other words, of the BJP’s total of 255 seats, it won as many as 206 against the SP; similarly, 99 of the SP’s total of 111 seats were won against the BJP.

Indicating the continuing gap between the support base of the two parties, the BJP victory margin against the SP dropped only marginally, despite the increase in the seats where they took on each other. In 2017, when the two had been in a direct contest in 191 seats, the BJP had won 156, by an average margin of 29,014 votes, while the SP had taken 35 by 14,803 votes each.

Of the remaining 49 seats won by the BJP, another 27 came against the SP’s allies – 19 against the RLD, 6 against the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and 2 against the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

The BJP won 16 seats defeating the BSP, 4 the Congress, and two Independents.

Of the 12 seats the SP won where it was not pitted against the BJP, it won nine against BJP allies — 5 against the Apna Dal (Soneylal) and 4 against the NISHAD Party. Besides, it won two seats against the BSP and one against the JD(U).

Not just against the SP, the BJP’s average victory margin across all seats saw only a marginal dip from 2017 – to 31,718 votes, from 32,918 in 2017, when it had won a record 312 Assembly seats.

Its allies though saw bigger dips. While the Apna Dal (Soneylal)’s margins fell from 30,051 votes in 2017 to 23,289 votes, the NISHAD Party’s were down from 20,230 to 17,090.

The decline in the BJP’s average victory margin was in fact lesser than the overall fall, across parties. The latter stood this time at 26,641 votes, compared to 29,506 five years ago.

Bucking the trend, and indicating greater support for them this time, both the SP and RLD increased their average victory margins. In 2022, the number stood at 17,426 votes for the SP, up from 14,963 five years ago; the RLD’s average margin this time was 15,658 votes, a huge rise compared to 3,842 in 2017.

Suhas Palshikar writes | What voters are saying through BJP’s poll wins

Another big SP ally, the SBSP, though saw a decline in its winning margins.

The BSP and Congress, which saw their vote shares plunge, not surprisingly saw a decline in their average victory margins. The BSP’s came down from 9,164 to 6,583 votes, the Congress’s to as low as 7,994 from 25,038 votes five years ago (when it had fought in alliance with the SP).

The Congress wipeout was also indicated by the fact that apart from the two seats it won, it was second-placed in only four (all against the BJP). The BSP, which won a solitary seat (against the SBSP), stood second in only 18 seats — 16 against the BJP and 2 against the SP.

The two other national parties that contested, the CPI and CPM, could not even open their accounts and got only 0.07% and 0.01% votes respectively — lower than NOTA (0.69%).

The highest victory margin, of 2,14,835 votes, was recorded in Sahibabad, where the BJP’s Sunil Kumar Sharma beat the SP’s Amarpal Sharma. The lowest margin was in Dhampur where the BJP’s Ashok Kumar Rana beat the SP’s Naim Ul Hasan by only 203 votes.

In all, 15 seats were decided by a margin of below 1,000 votes, while 11 seats saw a difference of over one lakh between the winner and runner-up candidates.

The margin was less than 5,000 votes across 53 seats, of which the BJP bagged 27, the SP 21, the Apna Dal (Soneylal) 3 and Congress and NISHAD Party 1 each.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, of the 47 seats decided by a winning margin of less than 5,000 votes, the BJP had won 23, followed by the SP (13), BSP (8), and Congress, RLD and Apna Dal (Soneylal) 1 each.

Incidentally, this time SP has performed better than the BJP in these 47 seats, winning 24 of them. The BJP won 20, the RLD 2 and Congress 1.