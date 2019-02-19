BJP using Pulwama attack for electoral gains: Shiv Sena

On the morning that BJP chief Amit Shah arrived here to finalise an alliance with the Shiv Sena in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, accused the BJP of milking the Pulwama terror attack issue for electoral gains.

Even as the two parties announced they would fight the polls together, it appears the Sena wants to send a message that it has not surrendered to the BJP and will continue to criticise it even after the alliance is announced.

In an editorial in Saamana, the Sena said doubts are being raised that the politics of religion is likely to be played during the polls over the Kashmir issue but it should not come true. “By appealing to people to vote for the BJP to seek revenge for the Pulwama attack is akin to taking political mileage out of the death of our soldiers. It needs to answer why the issue has not been resolved in the last four and half years,” said the editorial.

At least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed when a JeM suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the bus ferrying jawans on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday.

The editorial said that such an attack hasn’t happened for the first time in the last four and half years. “It is not the time to blame anyone. Though it is time to stand behind the government and soldiers to boost their morale, the people have not forgotten something even if the government has forgotten,” remarked the editorial, adding that people have posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches made during the Congress regime on social media to remind him of his stand.