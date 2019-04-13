BJP using money, tampering EVMs to win election: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to win this election by “using note (money)”, “tampering EVMs”, “misusing police and administration” as they have realised that the public has rejected them.

Besides asking her party workers and agents to stay alert, she urged them to immediately report if they spot any anomaly or misuse. She also asked the Election Commission to take note of these issues.

“Sattadhari BJP ko is Lok Sabha chunao mein aam janta duara buri tarah se nakare jane ka hi parinam hai ki ab BJP vote se nahi balki noto se, EVM ki dhandli se, police prashashan tantra ke durupyog se, EVM mein chunao karamchari se hi button dabvakar dhandhali se chunao jitna chahti hai (The ruling BJP in this Lok Sabha election has been rejected by the public and therefore it is trying to win not through votes, but note, by tampering EVMs, misusing the police and administration, and even the government machinery),” Mayawati tweeted Friday.

She further wrote that the Election Commission should take “serious cognizance” of these things.

Meanwhile, BSP’s National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Friday alleged that during the first phase, both police and administration misused its power. The party also alleged that at many places when their supporters were pressing BSP’s button, the light was glowing against BJP’s symbol.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said, “Whenever the Opposition parties see their defeat, they start raising questions on EVMs. Moreover, how is it justified that the one, who herself is violating the model code of conduct by making appeal to Muslims, is making bogus allegations against BJP.”