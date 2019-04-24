BJP using divide and rule policy of British to grab power: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the BJP of using the divide and rule policy of the British for grabbing power, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday said the SP-BSP alliance will not let the saffron party succeed in its designs.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said people voted for ‘chaiwala’ and tasted tea. “As you know the taste of tea now, will you vote for him again?” he asked the gathering at an election meeting here.

“The BJP is playing divide and rule game of Britishers. They are creating division (in society) on the basis of caste and religion with the sole purpose of grabbing power. But, the SP-BSP alliance will not let the BJP succeed in its designs,” he said.

“Unitedly we will fight and also win against these forces,” he said. Akhilesh asked if the alliance of three parties (SP-BSP-RLD) is ‘maha-milawat’ (as described by Prime Minister Modi), then what will you call alliance of 38 parties.

Attacking the prime minister, he said, “The nation needs a “Pradhan Mantri” (prime minister) and not a “Prachar Mantri” (publicity minister).”

Akhilesh, however, said he would not coin any nomenclature for the NDA “as people will themselves understand.” Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, “Baba (CM) says that had there been no Constitution, I would have been grazing buffalo. What would he (CM) be doing, if there was no Constitution? I will not say as you all know.”

Alleging that the BJP was misusing the Army for political gains, Akhilesh said, “They (BJP) say borders are safe due to a strong prime minister. No. Borders are safe due to Army men, who are laying down their lives for the country. Army is being used for political purpose.”

“The BJP can go to any extent to grab power,” he said, adding the alliance will not allow this to happen. He also highlighted the works done in the state during his tenure as UP chief minister.