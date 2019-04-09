BJP trying to take political mileage out of war frenzy with Pakistan, says former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

As campaign comes to an end for first phase of Lok Sabha election, Opposition leader and CPI (M) politburo member Manik Sarkar Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its poll promise to scrap article 370 of the Indian Constitution which grants special status to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address at Kanchanpur in North Tripura, 170 Km from Agartala, Sarkar told a gathering of party supporters that BJP is trying to earn poll mileage out of a war-frenzy with Pakistan keeping Kashmir issue in the midst of it.

“BJP has promised that it would scrap article 370 of the Indian Constitution which was made to keep Kashmir with India. People living there are largely Muslims and a small portion is Hindu. BJP is trying to create a communal divide between them by dropping the article and creating a war-frenzy with Pakistan”, he said.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is an article that grants autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The article is drafted in part XXI of the Constitution. BJP has proposed in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto launched yesterday to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 A which provides special rights and privileges to permanent residents of Jammu & Kashmir, if it is voted back to power in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Terming BJP as enemies of the people, Sarkar today said the Constitution is under threat during BJP rule. “Our Constitution made by Dr. Ambedkar is the largest Constitution of the world. It advocates unity, integrity and secularism. Our outlook will be secular as well. If people have to survive, BJP has to be defeated at any cost”, he said.

Sarkar also accused BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over its failure to bring back black money, provide employment to youths, bring down price rise and alleged political violence in last 5 years.

“They (BJP) promised to give relief to farmers. They pledged to stop farmer suicides and to double agricultural income. But 1.85 lakh farmers committed suicides under BJP rule in the country. There is acute unemployment across the country. On the contrary, tax evaders have escaped the hands of law”, the veteran communist leader said.

Manik also said unemployment is at all time rise since last 45 years in the country under BJP regime and alleged BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition government in Tripura which came to power in March last year has also cheated people over promises of employment.

Meanwhile, ruling BJP state president and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today appealed voters to support BJP and refrain from voting for

Congress and CPI (M). “If you vote for Congress, you would only be strengthening CPI (M). But if Narendra Modiji is voted back to power, Tripura will get HIRA and can be a model state. So, I urge the voters not to make the CPI(M) strong and exercise their franchise rights in the right way”, Deb

appealed to electors. Biplab also said that opposition parties are trying to play divisive politics and warned voters against them.

Opposition Congress party has appealed voters to be aware against both BJP and CPI (M) saying the former has damaged the country by

corruption, political violence and attacks on the Constitution in its five-year rule at centre and communists showed their true colours in

last 25 years.

Tripura Pradesh Congress president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman addressed a rally at Champahower in Khowai district, 50 Km from

Agartala, and appealed voters to support Congress in its struggle against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The legislation took NE India by storm since January this year. Six persons sustained bullet injuries during police action and many others

were injured in lathi charge as a joint reorganization body of tribal parties and civil societies sat in demonstration against the Bill on National Highway 08 in January.

Tripura has got two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura Parliamentary Constituency. The seats are scheduled to undergo polling

on April 11 and April 18 respectively.