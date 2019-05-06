BJP trying to force everybody to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi’s jibe

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked West Bengal Chief Minister for reprimanding people shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Mamata Banerjee Monday said that it is the slogan of the BJP and the party is trying to force everybody to chant it. “Does Ramchandra become BJP’s election agent when the election comes?” Mamata asked.

“Why should I give your slogan? I will not chant the name of rotten Modi or rotten BJP. They are trying to erase the culture of Bengal,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

The tussle between PM and the West Bengal CM came to the fore after a video, that went viral on social media, showed Mamata stopping her car at a place in West Midnapore district and chasing some persons who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as her carcade was passing through. Targetting her on the move, PM Modi said that in Bengal people are not allowed to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and that saying it in public places is considered as a crime.

“When we do Durga Puja we say Jay Ma Durga, when we do Kali Puja we say Jay Ma Kali but we do not give any particular slogan always like the BJP,” Mamata responded.

The two leaders have already been embroiled in a controversy over preparations to combat Cyclone Fani, that struck Odisha and Bengal.

“The Centre is involved in relief work but the speed breaker in West Bengal tried to play politics over this situation. I tried to talk to her (Mamata) but her arrogance is so much that she refused to talk to me. I kept waiting with the hope that she will call back but she did not,” the prime minister. However, Mamata clarified that she could not speak to him because she was camping in Kharagpur to monitor the situation as the cyclone advanced towards West Bengal.