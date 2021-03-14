BJP to see electoral setback in 4 of 5 states: Sharad Pawar

The BJP is not likely to make inroads in the other states, and this political trend of the BJP losing four states will be the determining factor at the Centre, Pawar said. (File)

The BJP will see an electoral setback in four out of five states where Assembly elections are taking place, and this will set the stage for political change at the Centre, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday.

Asserting that the BJP is likely to retain only Assam in the forthcoming Assembly polls, Pawar said, “The party will lose West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.”

Responding to questions on the elections during a media interaction, Pawar said, “It is difficult to make exact predictions at this moment. People take decisions at appropriate time. Since I am well versed with the political developments in these states, my personal view is Left Democratic Front along its allies will retain power in Kerala. It will get absolute majority.”

In Tamil Nadu, he said, the trend shows that people are supporting DMK’s M K Stalin.

In West Bengal, Pawar, said, the BJP is misusing power. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting alone and struggling for welfare of people, while the BJP has decided to politically attack her through aggressive campaign and strategy. However, “People of Bengal never compromise their self-respect. If anybody tries to attack their culture or pride, people unite and retaliate.” Therefore, Pawar added, “I personally believe that TMC will win in West Bengal and form the government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.”

According to the NCP president, the BJP appears better placed in Assam compared to the four other states. Therefore, BJP will have an edge in Assam.

However, the BJP is not likely to make inroads in the other states, and this political trend of the BJP losing four states will be the determining factor at the Centre, Pawar said. The BJP’s decline in four states will be a pointer to transformation of power at the Centre in coming years, he added.

The former Union agriculture minister expressed disappointment over the Centre’s tackling of the farmer protest. The Centre should initiate discussion and work towards early resolution of the problem through politics of consensus, he recommended.