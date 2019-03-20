BJP to move EC: Row over TMC Mayor’s ‘reward for votes’ offer

Trinamool Congress leader and Asansol Municipal Cor-poration Mayor Jitendra Tiwari has courted controversy after he announced monetary reward to his councillors who would fetch maximum lead for party candidate, Moon Moon Sen.

Addressing councillors of Jamuria municipality, Tiwari in the presence of Sen, said, “Councillors in Jamuria municipality who will fetch a lead of more than 5,000 votes in their respective wards will be given additional contracts worth Rs 1 crore. The councillors who will provide a lead of more than 3,000 votes will get additional contracts worh Rs 50 lakh. If you give a lead of more than 2,000 votes then you will get additional contract worth Rs 30 lakh. Those who will give any type of lead will get additional contracts worth Rs 10 lakh. Now make the decision whether you want contracts worth Rs 1 crore or Rs 10 lakh. The choice is yours.”

The BJP termed it a “clear violation of Model Code of Conduct” and said it will meet West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against Tiwari. BJP’s Asansol MP Babul Supriyo said, “Will he get the money from illegal coal mines or illegal sand mines or is it black money? First he should clarify from where he will get the money. Making such statements during elections is clear violation of Model Code of Conduct,” he said.

The Elelction Commission said it has not received a complaint in this regard. “We are checking facts. We have not received a complaint yet,” said an EC official.