BJP to hold election rally today, Congress yet to name candidate for Pune LS seat

The City BJP is set to hold its first election rally for the campaign of its candidate Girish Bapat, while the local Congress unit has set its sights on Delhi to declare the candidate for the Pune seat. The first election rally for Bapat would be held in Kothrud area, a stronghold of the saffron alliance. The rally would be addressed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and the local leaders of BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI(A) would be attending it. The BJP has started the election work and on Monday, the meeting of corporators in PMC was held to tell them the ways to reach out to voters in the respective electoral areas.

City BJP chief Yogesh Gogawale said the party has made all preparations for the election campaign. “A list of 21-star campaigners have been submitted to the state BJP for participating in the campaign of Pune candidate,” he said.

There would be election rallies of many senior leaders in the city. Gogawale said the chief minister would also address at least six rallies in the city, with one in every Assembly segment.

There would be many corner meetings under the leadership of local corporators and party leaders, he said. “The city BJP would also be using one mobile digital advertising board in each of the six Assembly segments. The messages of Prime minister Narendra Modi and campaigning for BJP candidate would be played on the digital screen which would be stationed in locations having a maximum footfall of citizens,” Gogawale said.

On the other hand, the city Congress is awaiting the declaration of the candidate for the Pune seat. “We are awaiting the party to declare candidate for Pune seat. It should be done anytime now,” said Ramesh Iyer, spokesperson of city Congress. The Congress is ready for the election campaign, which would start once the candidate is announced, he said.