BJP to decide on Uttarakhand CM after Holi

The Uttarakhand BJP unit on Monday confirmed that a decision on the next Chief Minister will be taken by the central leadership after Holi, which is on March 18. The BJP on Monday also announced Union minister Rajnath Singh as the observer and minister Meenakshi Lekhi as the co-observer for choosing legislature party leader.

The BJP won 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly, breaking the usual trend of alternative parties winning the state election. Outgoing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, however, lost the election causing uncertainty over the chief ministerial post.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik said, “First there will be an oath of the MLAs and a protem speaker will be declared. On the party level, there will be a legislature party meeting and the legislature party leader will be declared… All this process will take place after Holi,” he said.

While names like MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Satpal Maharaj have been making rounds from the state, a section in the party close to Dhami appears to be still optimistic about a green signal from the leadership.

Among the MPs in line of being the next CM are Anil Baluni, Ajay Bhatt and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.